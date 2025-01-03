Video slideshow presenting biographical, battle and unit information for Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Cpl. Fred B. McGee
McGee posthumously received the Medal of Honor (accepted by his daughter, Victoria F. Secrest) from President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025, to honor and award 7 U.S. Army veterans with the Medal of Honor for their actions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
The slideshow originally aired during the U.S. Army Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Ft. Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025.
(U.S. Army Graphics and Photos by the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 09:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948946
|VIRIN:
|250103-A-QF072-9189
|Filename:
|DOD_110760007
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medal of Honor – Cpl. Fred B. McGee Bio/Battle/Unit, by Christian Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.