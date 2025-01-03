Medal of Honor - U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson, Jr., Jan. 3, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video slideshow presenting biographical, battle and unit information for Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson Jr.



Nelson posthumously received the Medal of Honor (accepted by his daughter, Debra Nelson McKnight) from President Joe Biden at a White House ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025, to honor and award 7 U.S. Army veterans with the Medal of Honor for their actions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The slideshow original aired during the U.S. Army Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Ft. Meyer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va., Jan. 4, 2025.

(U.S. Army Graphics and Photos by the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs)