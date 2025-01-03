Space Force ceremonial guardsmen qualify for firing line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force ceremonial guardsmen evaluate for their firing line qualification on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 9, 2024. Guardians trained to qualify on the firing sequence in addition to all other ceremonial tasks, including serving as pall bearers and color guards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)