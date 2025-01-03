Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force ceremonial guardsmen qualify for firing line

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Space Force ceremonial guardsmen evaluate for their firing line qualification on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 9, 2024. Guardians trained to qualify on the firing sequence in addition to all other ceremonial tasks, including serving as pall bearers and color guards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 948917
    VIRIN: 241218-F-UD194-1001
    Filename: DOD_110759547
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Space Force ceremonial guardsmen qualify for firing line, by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Force Honor Guard

