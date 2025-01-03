U.S. Space Force ceremonial guardsmen evaluate for their firing line qualification on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 9, 2024. Guardians trained to qualify on the firing sequence in addition to all other ceremonial tasks, including serving as pall bearers and color guards. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 14:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|948917
|VIRIN:
|241218-F-UD194-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110759547
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Force ceremonial guardsmen qualify for firing line, by SSgt Jordan Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
