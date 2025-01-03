Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild 2024 Year in Review

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base look back at the accomplishments of 2024 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Jan. 3, 2025. Over the course of 2024, Team Fairchild completed a total of six Rapid Global Mobility exercises and a no-notice Nuclear Operations Readiness Inspection in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. Fairchild Airmen participated in three Titan Furies, Global Thunder, Royal Flush and Bamboo Eagle, which demonstrated how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    Year in Review
    Rapid Global Mobility
    Nuclear Deterrence

