Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base look back at the accomplishments of 2024 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Jan. 3, 2025. Over the course of 2024, Team Fairchild completed a total of six Rapid Global Mobility exercises and a no-notice Nuclear Operations Readiness Inspection in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. Fairchild Airmen participated in three Titan Furies, Global Thunder, Royal Flush and Bamboo Eagle, which demonstrated how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948913
|VIRIN:
|240103-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110759290
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Team Fairchild 2024 Year in Review, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.