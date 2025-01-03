Team Fairchild 2024 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948913" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base look back at the accomplishments of 2024 at Fairchild AFB, Washington, Jan. 3, 2025. Over the course of 2024, Team Fairchild completed a total of six Rapid Global Mobility exercises and a no-notice Nuclear Operations Readiness Inspection in support of strategic deterrence and the National Defense Strategy. Fairchild Airmen participated in three Titan Furies, Global Thunder, Royal Flush and Bamboo Eagle, which demonstrated how our forces are postured and ready to deter and defend at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)