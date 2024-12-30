Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore District 2024 Recap — "Our People"

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    The 2024 Recap: "Our People"

    In 2024, Baltimore District led project groundbreakings for our military partners, supported disaster recovery following a devastating hurricane season, announced or completed multi-year studies on our region’s critical infrastructure, marked significant anniversaries in our flood risk mission, and, in one of the most public missions in Baltimore District history, led the recovery of the Francis Scott Key Bridge response, organizing an incredible whole-of-government approach to the disaster within hours — and seeing it through until the last piece of steel was removed from the shipping channel.

    The outcome of these varied and impressive achievements is a stronger workforce, a stronger Baltimore District, and a stronger USACE, as each person is essential to accomplishing the wide-reaching mission set Baltimore District is known for. Next stop: 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 08:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948866
    VIRIN: 241227-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_110759040
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    This work, Baltimore District 2024 Recap — "Our People", by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS

    USACE
    Baltimore District
    End of Year

