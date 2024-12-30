Baltimore District 2024 Recap — "Our People"

The 2024 Recap: "Our People"
In 2024, Baltimore District led project groundbreakings for our military partners, supported disaster recovery following a devastating hurricane season, announced or completed multi-year studies on our region’s critical infrastructure, marked significant anniversaries in our flood risk mission, and, in one of the most public missions in Baltimore District history, led the recovery of the Francis Scott Key Bridge response, organizing an incredible whole-of-government approach to the disaster within hours — and seeing it through until the last piece of steel was removed from the shipping channel.
The outcome of these varied and impressive achievements is a stronger workforce, a stronger Baltimore District, and a stronger USACE, as each person is essential to accomplishing the wide-reaching mission set Baltimore District is known for. Next stop: 2025.
