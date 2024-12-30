The Main Base School Aged Care held "A Holiday Extravaganza" at the Showboat Theater on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo December, 19th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 21:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948860
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110758829
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MBSAC "A Holiday Extravaganza", by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.