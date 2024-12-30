Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dayroom Upgrades

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Kadel Loyd, 8th Fighter Wing Airman dormitory leader, discuses the new dayroom upgrades done in his dormitory at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2024. The project aimed to build morale and camaraderie among the Airmen living in the dormitories. (U.S. video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 17:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948858
    VIRIN: 241219-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110758780
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dayroom Upgrades, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    morale
    upgrades
    games
    dayroom

