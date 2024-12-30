U.S. Staff Sgt. Kadel Loyd, 8th Fighter Wing Airman dormitory leader, discuses the new dayroom upgrades done in his dormitory at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2024. The project aimed to build morale and camaraderie among the Airmen living in the dormitories. (U.S. video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia)
