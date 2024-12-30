video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Staff Sgt. Kadel Loyd, 8th Fighter Wing Airman dormitory leader, discuses the new dayroom upgrades done in his dormitory at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2024. The project aimed to build morale and camaraderie among the Airmen living in the dormitories. (U.S. video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia)