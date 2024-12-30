U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez, a native of Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Salinas Godinez the assigned U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he is responsible for ensuring standards are met and overseeing more than 179 Base Honor Guard programs globally. For the presidential inauguration, he is assigned to the White House Cordon, where he will ensure proper honors are rendered to the new commander in chief. (Department of Defense video)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 14:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948823
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-HK496-3286
|Filename:
|DOD_110758689
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|MOUNT WOLF, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez - Hometown News (JTF-NCR Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage and TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mt. Wolf native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration
No keywords found.