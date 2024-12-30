Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez - Hometown News (Reel)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan, Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage and Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez, a native of Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration happening Jan. 20, 2025. Salinas Godinez the assigned U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he is responsible for ensuring standards are met and overseeing more than 179 Base Honor Guard programs globally. For the presidential inauguration, he is assigned to the White House Cordon, where he will ensure proper honors are rendered to the new commander in chief. (Department of Defense video)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948822
    VIRIN: 241212-F-HK496-7867
    Filename: DOD_110758688
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: MOUNT WOLF, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adolfo Salinas Godinez - Hometown News (Reel), by SSgt Ramon Adelan, TSgt Betty Chevalier, TSgt Anthony Hetlage and TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mt. Wolf native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in their support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    60thPresidentialInauguration
    MediaOps60PI

