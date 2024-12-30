U.S. Air Force Airman Terrance Patrick - Hometown News (VNR)

U.S. Air Force Airman Terrance Patrick, a native of Frederick, Maryland, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Patrick is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense video)
Frederick native joins with Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration
