    U.S. Air Force Airman Terrance Patrick - Hometown News (Reel)

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan, Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier, Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage and Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airman Terrance Patrick, a native of Frederick, Maryland, will join the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration. Patrick is assigned to the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard as a ceremonial guardsman where he will represent the Air Force marching in the inaugural parade. (Department of Defense video)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948816
    VIRIN: 241212-F-HK496-7819
    Filename: DOD_110758678
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US

