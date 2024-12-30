Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Video by Wendy Day  

    452nd Air Mobility Wing

    Maryann "Pat" Mearns, League of Wives and USAF POW spouse, shares her insights on Women's History Month. Join us as we celebrate the contributions, resilience, and leadership of women throughout history. #WomensHistoryMonth #Empowerment #452ndSecurityForces #TeamMarch #AFRC #POW #MIA #leagueofwives

