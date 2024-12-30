Maryann "Pat" Mearns, League of Wives and USAF POW spouse, shares her insights on Women's History Month. Join us as we celebrate the contributions, resilience, and leadership of women throughout history. #WomensHistoryMonth #Empowerment #452ndSecurityForces #TeamMarch #AFRC #POW #MIA #leagueofwives
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2025 11:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948766
|VIRIN:
|240329-O-JY458-7981
|Filename:
|DOD_110758253
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month, by Wendy Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
March Air Reserve Base