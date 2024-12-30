Trident Pier Temporarily Anchored

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), use a modular warping tug to drop temporary anchors to stabilize the Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, June 7, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea states causing equipment damage, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, was re-anchored to resume maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)
06.07.2024
12.31.2024 23:47
B-Roll
948762
240607-N-MV905-1084
DOD_110758106
00:01:04
(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
1
1
