Trident Pier Temporarily Anchored

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), use a modular warping tug to drop temporary anchors to stabilize the Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, June 7, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea states causing equipment damage, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, was re-anchored to resume maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)