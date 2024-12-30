Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Pier Temporarily Anchored

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson 

    Joint Planning Support Element - Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), use a modular warping tug to drop temporary anchors to stabilize the Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, June 7, 2024. After a temporary suspension due to heavy sea states causing equipment damage, the temporary pier, part of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, was re-anchored to resume maritime delivery of international humanitarian aid to Gaza for distribution to Palestinian people in need. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordan KirkJohnson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948762
    VIRIN: 240607-N-MV905-1084
    Filename: DOD_110758106
    Length: 00:01:04
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Gaza Humanitarian Aid
    Faces of JLOTS

