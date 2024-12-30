Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona National Guardsmen Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GILA BEND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Carlos Parra 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Evans, a Crew Chief with the 2-285th Aviation Battalion, and his aircrew conduct aerial gunnery training, March 1, 2024, at Gila Bend Range Complex in Gila Bend, AZ.

    Staff Sgt. Evans breaks down the procedures, and tactics of aerial gunnery and how necessary it is for the sustainment of the Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948747
    VIRIN: 240301-Z-PV404-4054
    Filename: DOD_110757884
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guardsmen Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    M240B
    Flight
    Training
    Aerial Gunnery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download