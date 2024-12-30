U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Evans, a Crew Chief with the 2-285th Aviation Battalion, and his aircrew conduct aerial gunnery training, March 1, 2024, at Gila Bend Range Complex in Gila Bend, AZ.
Staff Sgt. Evans breaks down the procedures, and tactics of aerial gunnery and how necessary it is for the sustainment of the Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 21:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948747
|VIRIN:
|240301-Z-PV404-4054
|Filename:
|DOD_110757884
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GILA BEND, ARIZONA, US
This work, Arizona National Guardsmen Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training, by CPL Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
