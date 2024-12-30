Arizona National Guardsmen Conduct Aerial Gunnery Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Evans, a Crew Chief with the 2-285th Aviation Battalion, and his aircrew conduct aerial gunnery training, March 1, 2024, at Gila Bend Range Complex in Gila Bend, AZ.



Staff Sgt. Evans breaks down the procedures, and tactics of aerial gunnery and how necessary it is for the sustainment of the Arizona National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)