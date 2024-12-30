Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perkins Challenge 2024 B-roll

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron take part in the annual Perkins' Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. The Perkins' Challenge is a physical and technical competition comprised of many spokes that test Airmen's fitness and ability to document the mission, held in honor of the only combat cameraman to ever receive the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948745
    VIRIN: 241206-F-HQ463-7001
    Filename: DOD_110757799
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Perkins Challenge 2024 B-roll, by A1C Katelyn Fankhauser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Perkins Challenge

