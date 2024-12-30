Perkins Challenge 2024 B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadron take part in the annual Perkins' Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 6, 2024. The Perkins' Challenge is a physical and technical competition comprised of many spokes that test Airmen's fitness and ability to document the mission, held in honor of the only combat cameraman to ever receive the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser)