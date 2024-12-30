Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sub Life Part 2

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ace Foster 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, VA.- Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Kaitlyn Smith, talks about her experience in the Submarine Force as one of the first women submariners in the U.S. Navy.

    In 2010, the Secretary of Defense approved the integration of women into the Submarine Force. Following successful officer integrations across multiple crews, an Enlisted Women In Submarines Task Force developed a plan to integrate 14 crews. In the past five years, officer and enlisted gender diversity across the Submarine Force has doubled and tripled respectively. Today, women can serve on every class of submarine in the Submarine Force.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Submarine Force
    Submariner
    Submarine
    Women's History Month

