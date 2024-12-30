Sub Life Part 1

NORFOLK, VA. - Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Kaitlyn Smith, talks about her experience in the Submarine Force as one of the first women submariners in the U.S. Navy.
In 2010, the Secretary of Defense approved the integration of women into the Submarine Force. Following successful officer integrations across multiple crews, an Enlisted Women In Submarines Task Force developed a plan to integrate 14 crews. In the past five years, officer and enlisted gender diversity across the Submarine Force has doubled and tripled respectively. Today, women can serve on every class of submarine in the Submarine Force.
