    Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    As the final base to operate the KC-10, Travis AFB had the honor of bidding farewell to an aircraft that has been a vital component of the U.S. military’s global reach and power projection capabilities, closing an important chapter in the history of military aviation.

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 17:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 948730
    VIRIN: 230828-F-RX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110757327
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

