    Station Manistee Conducts Ice Helo Ops with Air Station Traverse City

    MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A crew assigned to Coast Guard Station Manistee conducts ice rescue training Jan. 30, 2024 alongside a crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City at Manistee Lake, Manistee, MI. The crew conducted ice helo ops with the Air Station to enhance their rescue training techniques during the winter season. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948726
    VIRIN: 240130-G-TW220-1014
    Filename: DOD_110757297
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MANISTEE, MICHIGAN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    USCG
    Ice Rescue
    Training
    District 9
    Manistee
    Helo Ops

