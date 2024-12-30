Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    When it comes to hearing protector fit testing, aiming for your Target Personal Attenuation Rating is the target you want to hit. Learn what it is and how to achieve your Target PAR.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 15:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948718
    VIRIN: 241231-O-VJ360-1669
    Filename: DOD_110757159
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is a Target PAR?, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    protection
    target
    hearing
    PAR
    fit testing
    HCE

