BUCKEYE GUARD: Oct-Dec 2024 video newscast 

Ohio National Guard Airmen deploy to North Carolina for Helene response.



Also in this episode:



• Ohio National Guard Airman jumps into water to save man from sinking car after crash



• Ohio National Guard delegates visit Hungary and Serbia during annual SPP capstone



• Ohio Air National Guard members attend 2024 Air Leadership Symposium



For a complete archive of the Buckeye Guard, which includes the video newscast, online publication and a digital library of the original magazine format, visit https://ong.ohio.gov/buckeye-guard/.