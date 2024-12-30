Ohio National Guard Airmen deploy to North Carolina for Helene response.
Also in this episode:
• Ohio National Guard Airman jumps into water to save man from sinking car after crash
• Ohio National Guard delegates visit Hungary and Serbia during annual SPP capstone
• Ohio Air National Guard members attend 2024 Air Leadership Symposium
For a complete archive of the Buckeye Guard, which includes the video newscast, online publication and a digital library of the original magazine format, visit https://ong.ohio.gov/buckeye-guard/.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 17:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|948715
|VIRIN:
|241220-Z-A3541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110757153
|Length:
|00:14:59
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: Oct-Dec 2024 video newscast , by Ralph Branson, SGT Olivia Lauer and SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.