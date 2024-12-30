Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUCKEYE GUARD: Oct-Dec 2024 video newscast 

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Video by Ralph Branson, Sgt. Olivia Lauer and Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

     Ohio National Guard Airmen deploy to North Carolina for Helene response.

    Also in this episode: 

    • Ohio National Guard Airman jumps into water to save man from sinking car after crash

    • Ohio National Guard delegates visit Hungary and Serbia during annual SPP capstone

    • Ohio Air National Guard members attend 2024 Air Leadership Symposium

    For a complete archive of the Buckeye Guard, which includes the video newscast, online publication and a digital library of the original magazine format, visit https://ong.ohio.gov/buckeye-guard/. 

    Date Taken: 12.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 17:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 948715
    VIRIN: 241220-Z-A3541-1001
    Filename: DOD_110757153
    Length: 00:14:59
    Location: OHIO, US

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    SPP
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    Air Leadership Symposium

