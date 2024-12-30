Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Navy 250th Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Seaman Gina Gallia 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    America is a maritime nation. Since before our Nation’s inception, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. Beginning in January 2025, the Navy will celebrate its 250th birthday with a series of commemorative events, multilateral exercises, and community engagements. During the two-year long effort, the Navy will inform and engage audiences on how the Navy safeguards U.S. national security, supports our Allies and partners, and remains essential to sustaining America’s prosperity and protecting U.S. interests around the globe. Join us in celebrating by watching and sharing Navy's 250 video.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 14:41
    United States Navy
    Department of the Navy
    America's Navy
    250th Birthday
    America’s Warfighting Navy

