America’s Navy 250th Celebration

America is a maritime nation. Since before our Nation’s inception, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. Beginning in January 2025, the Navy will celebrate its 250th birthday with a series of commemorative events, multilateral exercises, and community engagements. During the two-year long effort, the Navy will inform and engage audiences on how the Navy safeguards U.S. national security, supports our Allies and partners, and remains essential to sustaining America’s prosperity and protecting U.S. interests around the globe. Join us in celebrating by watching and sharing Navy's 250 video.