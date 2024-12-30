Year as Miss America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, reflects on her year as the first active-duty Miss America. Marsh embodies service in and out of uniform, proving that you can achieve your dreams and goals while serving in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)