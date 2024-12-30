Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the West Practices

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    On Dec. 11, 2024, the Band of the West practices their set for the upcoming Holiday in Blue Concert in San Antonio. (b-roll by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948702
    VIRIN: 241211-F-PY937-1001
    Filename: DOD_110757090
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the West Practices, by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    practice
    music
    band of the west

