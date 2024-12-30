Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A SERE Specialist's Favorite Survival Tool

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Senior Airman Scott Ware, a survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist, describes what one item he would want with him if he were stranded on Oct. 30, 2024 on JBSA-Camp Bullis. SERE specialists prepare personnel in high risk of isolation for survival across the full range of military operations. If Airmen find themselves isolated anywhere in the world, they must rely on their SERE training to find food, build shelter, evade adversaries, navigate the terrain and assist in their own recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:59
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    SERE

