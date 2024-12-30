A SERE Specialist's Favorite Survival Tool

Senior Airman Scott Ware, a survival, evasion, resistance, escape specialist, describes what one item he would want with him if he were stranded on Oct. 30, 2024 on JBSA-Camp Bullis. SERE specialists prepare personnel in high risk of isolation for survival across the full range of military operations. If Airmen find themselves isolated anywhere in the world, they must rely on their SERE training to find food, build shelter, evade adversaries, navigate the terrain and assist in their own recovery. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 13:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|948698
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-PY937-1001
|PIN:
|241030-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110757060
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
