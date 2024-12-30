The mission, known as VICTUS NOX, successfully lifted off Sept. 14 at 7:28 p.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex 2 West (SLC-2W) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. In a major advancement of Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) capabilities, Space Systems Command (SSC) and Firefly Aerospace successfully encapsulated a Millennium Space Systems-built space vehicle, mated it to Firefly’s Alpha launch vehicle, and completed all final launch preparations in 24 hours. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 13:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948697
|VIRIN:
|230914-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110757034
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Systems Command Successfully Launches VICTUS NOX for U.S Space Force: Sets New Tactically Responsive Space Record, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
