    Space Systems Command Successfully Launches VICTUS NOX for U.S Space Force: Sets New Tactically Responsive Space Record

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The mission, known as VICTUS NOX, successfully lifted off Sept. 14 at 7:28 p.m. PDT from Space Launch Complex 2 West (SLC-2W) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. In a major advancement of Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) capabilities, Space Systems Command (SSC) and Firefly Aerospace successfully encapsulated a Millennium Space Systems-built space vehicle, mated it to Firefly’s Alpha launch vehicle, and completed all final launch preparations in 24 hours. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948697
    VIRIN: 230914-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_110757034
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Systems Command Successfully Launches VICTUS NOX for U.S Space Force: Sets New Tactically Responsive Space Record, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    launch
    usaf
    ussf
    firefly
    victus nox

