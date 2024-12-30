JBLE Welcomes CINC-IEA Selection Board

Joint Base Langley-Eustis welcomes the annual Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence selection board for an evaluation, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 31, 2024. JBLE is one of the two U.S. Air Force finalists for the 2025 CINC-IEA, competing for the Installation Excellence trophy, a congratulatory letter from the U.S. President, and $1.25 million for installation quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
|12.31.2024
|12.31.2024 13:32
|Package
|948695
|241231-F-ES095-9005
|DOD_110757024
|00:00:23
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
