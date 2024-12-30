Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    158th Fighter Wing Year In Review

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    The Vermont Air National Guard celebrates the New Year with us as we look back on an incredible action packed 2024. From local training missions to global operations, the 158th Fighter Wing made every moment count.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948686
    VIRIN: 241231-F-FV499-8243
    Filename: DOD_110756949
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: VERMONT, US

    Air National Guard
    VT
    Vermont
    158FW

