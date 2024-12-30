Maj. Tim Gribble, executive officer for the Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air and a member of the National Guard Endurance Team, competes in the 2024 DEKA World Championship in Ocala, Fla., Dec. 13, 2024, after recovering from a back injury. At the beginning of 2024, Gribble was named the 2023 Air National Guard Athlete of the Year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
Interview 1: Maj. Tim Gribble, National Guard Endurance Team
Interview 2: Allison Gribble, Tim Gribble’s wife
Interview 3: Henry Gribble, Tim Gribble’s son
Interview 4: Evie Gribble, Tim Gribble’s daughter
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948666
|VIRIN:
|241227-Z-DJ450-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110756619
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|OCALA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage (No GFX), by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.