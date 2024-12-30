Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Package | German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Monica Guthrie 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The 224th Military Intelligence Battalion at Hunter Army Airfield hosted the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification event from July 22-25, 2024. Soldiers from HAAF, Fort Stewart and Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from Georgia Southern University participated in the event which included running, swimming and shooting elements.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948625
    VIRIN: 240725-A-BL368-1002
    Filename: DOD_110756191
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Package | German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shooting
    swimming
    ROTC
    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

