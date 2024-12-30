The 224th Military Intelligence Battalion at Hunter Army Airfield hosted the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge qualification event from July 22-25, 2024. Soldiers from HAAF, Fort Stewart and Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from Georgia Southern University participated in the event which included running, swimming and shooting elements.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948625
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-BL368-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110756191
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Package | German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, by Monica Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.