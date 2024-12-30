U.S. Army helicopter and aircraft structural repair Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), conduct preflight inspections on a CH-47 Chinook during Joint Readiness Training Center rotation (JRTC) 24-11 at Ft. Johnson, Louisiana, Sep. 16, 2024. JRTC challenges Soldiers in all fields by providing a realistic and rigorous battlefield environment focused on large scale combat operations which allows 3rd CAB to produce a prepared and lethal combat-credible warfighting force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948623
|VIRIN:
|240916-A-BY519-8565
|Filename:
|DOD_110756159
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JRTC 24-11 Chinook preflight inspections, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.