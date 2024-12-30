240812-N-LU761-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2024) MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 conduct flight operations on the flight aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway, conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948611
|VIRIN:
|240812-N-LU761-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110755993
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MH-60S Sea Hawks On the Flight Deck, by PO2 Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.