    MH-60S Sea Hawks On the Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caden Richmond 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240812-N-LU761-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2024) MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 conduct flight operations on the flight aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway, conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948611
    VIRIN: 240812-N-LU761-1003
    Filename: DOD_110755993
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    carrier air wing 2
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier
    MH-60S
    Black Knights HSC 4
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

