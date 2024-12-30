Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18F Super Hornets B-roll package

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caden Richmond 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240812-N-LU761-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2024) F/A-18F Super Hornets, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, conduct flight operations aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway, conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948609
    VIRIN: 240812-N-LU761-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755991
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Carrier Air Wing 2
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    F/A-18F
    Bounty Hunters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2

