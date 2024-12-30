Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes B-roll package

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caden Richmond 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240812-N-LU761-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2024) - E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 conduct flight operations on the flight deck. Vinson is currently underway, conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948606
    VIRIN: 240812-N-LU761-1004
    Filename: DOD_110755987
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    USS CARL VINSON STRIKE GROUP
    Air Wing 2
    Black Eagles VAW 113
    E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

