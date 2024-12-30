240812-N-LU761-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2024) - E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 conduct flight operations on the flight deck. Vinson is currently underway, conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caden Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes B-roll package, by PO2 Caden Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
