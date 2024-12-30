Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG-1 Admiral Discusses Rim of the Pacific 2024

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240714-N-EE352-2001 (July 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, discusses the at-sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:30
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Carrier Strike Group 1
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    Rim of the Pacific 2024
    RIMPAC #RIMPAC2024

