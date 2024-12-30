CSG-1 Admiral Discusses Rim of the Pacific 2024

240714-N-EE352-2001 (July 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, discusses the at-sea phase of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:30
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|948602
VIRIN:
|240714-N-EE352-2001
Filename:
|DOD_110755983
Length:
|00:03:06
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
