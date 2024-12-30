Truman's Blue Nose

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948601" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

241206-N-TO573-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Sailors partake in the blue nose ceremony onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 11. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)