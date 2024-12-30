Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Blue Nose

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241206-N-TO573-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Sailors partake in the blue nose ceremony onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 11. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 04:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948601
    VIRIN: 241206-N-TO573-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755980
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Blue Nose, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download