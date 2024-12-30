241206-N-TO573-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Sailors partake in the blue nose ceremony onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Dec. 11. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 04:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948601
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-TO573-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755980
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Truman's Blue Nose, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.