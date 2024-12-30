Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    72 With You Episode V

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240910-N-IT121-1001 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Sept. 10, 2024) 72 With You is a bi-weekly show produced by Media department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). 72 With You highlights recent ceremonies, evolutions and Sailors and Marines aboard Abraham Lincoln. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 23:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 948594
    VIRIN: 240910-N-IT121-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755898
    Length: 00:13:28
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72 With You Episode V, by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    US Navy
    morale day
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download