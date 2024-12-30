Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Seabees on detachment to Antarctica wrap up the first half of their project for the National Science Foundation in support of Operation Deep Freeze, narrated by LTJG Karena Garcia, CEC.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 01:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|948593
|VIRIN:
|241229-N-SU884-5925
|Filename:
|DOD_110755857
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|AQ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seabees Build In Antarctica, by PO3 Benjamin Torres Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.