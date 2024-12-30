Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Build In Antarctica

    ANTARCTICA

    12.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Torres Mata 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE Seabees on detachment to Antarctica wrap up the first half of their project for the National Science Foundation in support of Operation Deep Freeze, narrated by LTJG Karena Garcia, CEC.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024
    NMCB 3
    NSF
    Operation Deep Freeze

