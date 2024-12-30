Mustangs on Two

ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts after completing this program.
While attending the LDO/CWO Academy ENS Cody Adams had the distinct experience of learning from some Navy's best leaders, including his father, Naval Education and Training Command Military Instructor of the Year (2022): Chief Warrant Officer 5 Paul Adams.
LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; a four week course designed to complete the transition of prior senior enlisted Sailors for their new roles in the wardroom per the Navy’s Officer Professional Core Competencies.
The LDO/CWO Academy is the final step of the transition into the Naval Officer Corps; a comprehensive and intensely designed program that closes the gap at sea to reinforce the understanding concerning the rolls and responsibilities of today's Naval Officer.
|10.06.2023
|12.30.2024 18:14
|Video Productions
|948574
|231006-D-MO673-8271
|DOD_110755630
|00:01:19
|US
|0
|0
