    Mustangs on Two

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts after completing this program.

    While attending the LDO/CWO Academy ENS Cody Adams had the distinct experience of learning from some Navy's best leaders, including his father, Naval Education and Training Command Military Instructor of the Year (2022): Chief Warrant Officer 5 Paul Adams.

    LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; a four week course designed to complete the transition of prior senior enlisted Sailors for their new roles in the wardroom per the Navy’s Officer Professional Core Competencies.

    The LDO/CWO Academy is the final step of the transition into the Naval Officer Corps; a comprehensive and intensely designed program that closes the gap at sea to reinforce the understanding concerning the rolls and responsibilities of today's Naval Officer.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948574
    VIRIN: 231006-D-MO673-8271
    Filename: DOD_110755630
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Mustangs on Two, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

