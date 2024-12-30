Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrants on the Rise

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts concerning what it takes to be successful after completing the LDO/CWO program.

    LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; a four week course designed to complete the transition of prior senior enlisted Sailors for their new roles in the wardroom per the Navy’s Officer Professional Core Competencies.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948573
    VIRIN: 231006-D-MO673-8476
    Filename: DOD_110755627
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

