Warrants on the Rise

ENS Cody Adams, Limted Duty Officer/ Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy Graduate, Class 23120, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares his thoughts concerning what it takes to be successful after completing the LDO/CWO program.
LDO/CWO Academy is one of four officer accession programs operating for OTCN, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; a four week course designed to complete the transition of prior senior enlisted Sailors for their new roles in the wardroom per the Navy’s Officer Professional Core Competencies.
|10.06.2023
|12.30.2024 18:14
|Video Productions
|948573
|231006-D-MO673-8476
|DOD_110755627
|00:00:53
|US
|0
|0
