A Bright Future for A Boatswain's Mate (BM) at Officer Training Command Newport

CWO2 Earnest Hightower IV, LDO/ CWO Academy graduate, Class 23080, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), took time to reflect upon his time at OTCN and how a life of Military service has impacted his career path as a leader.



Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.



