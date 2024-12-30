Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Bright Future for A Boatswain's Mate (BM) at Officer Training Command Newport

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    CWO2 Earnest Hightower IV, LDO/ CWO Academy graduate, Class 23080, at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), took time to reflect upon his time at OTCN and how a life of Military service has impacted his career path as a leader.

    Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.

    Every Sailor a Recruiter” (ESaR). Every civilian and leader alike is a Naval recruiter. Learn the benefits of Naval service and staying in, text "FLOC" to 764764 or call 1-800-USA-NAVY today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948570
    VIRIN: 230523-D-MO673-1812
    Filename: DOD_110755596
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Bright Future for A Boatswain's Mate (BM) at Officer Training Command Newport, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

