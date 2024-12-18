Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALL Hands Battle Stations at Officer Training Command Newport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    A former student in the Officer Candidate School, Michelle Gonzalez, in Class 06-23 at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares her best practices concerning making it through a successful Battle Stations at OTCN.

    Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.

    Explore exciting career advancement opportunities with the U.S. Navy. Discover the benefits of a rewarding Navy career, including job security and the potential for professional growth. To learn more, text "FLOC" to 764764 or call 1-800-USA-NAVY today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 18:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948569
    VIRIN: 230118-D-MO673-6259
    Filename: DOD_110755585
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALL Hands Battle Stations at Officer Training Command Newport, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download