A former student in the Officer Candidate School, Michelle Gonzalez, in Class 06-23 at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares her best practices concerning making it through a successful Battle Stations at OTCN.
Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 18:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948569
|VIRIN:
|230118-D-MO673-6259
|Filename:
|DOD_110755585
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ALL Hands Battle Stations at Officer Training Command Newport, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
