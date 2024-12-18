ALL Hands Battle Stations at Officer Training Command Newport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A former student in the Officer Candidate School, Michelle Gonzalez, in Class 06-23 at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), shares her best practices concerning making it through a successful Battle Stations at OTCN.



Officer Training Command Newport develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically while also instilling them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers.



