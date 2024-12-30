Year as Miss America

Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, reflects on her year as the first active-duty Miss America. Marsh embodies service in and out of uniform, proving that you can achieve your dreams and goals while serving in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
