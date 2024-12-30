Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year as Miss America

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, reflects on her year as the first active-duty Miss America. Marsh embodies service in and out of uniform, proving that you can achieve your dreams and goals while serving in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 17:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Miss America
    Madison marsh

