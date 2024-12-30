Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Precision Anchor Drop

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    U.S. Sailors perform precision anchor drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Dec. 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 948562
    VIRIN: 241230-N-CO542-1001
    PIN: 241230
    Filename: DOD_110755562
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Precision Anchor Drop, by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Anchor
    Navy
    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    Precision Anchor Drop

