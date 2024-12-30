U.S. Sailors perform precision anchor drop aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Dec. 12, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|948562
|VIRIN:
|241230-N-CO542-1001
|PIN:
|241230
|Filename:
|DOD_110755562
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Precision Anchor Drop, by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.