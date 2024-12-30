241207-N-YR476-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 07, 2024) Sailors perform a song to boost morale aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 15:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|948537
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-YR476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110755391
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Always Ready, by SN Joshua Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.