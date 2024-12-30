Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.07.2024

    Video by Seaman Joshua Dennis 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241207-N-YR476-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 07, 2024) Sailors perform a song to boost morale aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 15:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 948537
    VIRIN: 241207-N-YR476-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755391
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Ready, by SN Joshua Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

