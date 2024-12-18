National Guard 2024 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/948487" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During 2024, the National Guard deployed overseas, took part in large-scale training exercises, built enduring partnerships and responded to emergencies at home. As the year closes out, the National Guard remains ready to meet state and federal missions, and satisfy overseas security requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)