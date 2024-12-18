Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard 2024 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    During 2024, the National Guard deployed overseas, took part in large-scale training exercises, built enduring partnerships and responded to emergencies at home. As the year closes out, the National Guard remains ready to meet state and federal missions, and satisfy overseas security requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948487
    VIRIN: 241230-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110755119
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard 2024 Year in Review, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guard
    Year in Review
    National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always There
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download