National Guard 2024 Year in Review

During 2024, the National Guard deployed overseas, took part in large-scale training exercises, built enduring partnerships and responded to emergencies at home. As the year closes out, the National Guard remains ready to meet state and federal missions, and satisfy overseas security requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|12.30.2024
|12.30.2024 11:50
|Package
