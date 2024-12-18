Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AW Airmen sharpen survival skills in Key West

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Members of the 445th Airlift Wing participated in a mass water survival and rescue training exercise Nov. 21-22, 2024, in Key West, Florida. Sixty-five members with the 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in the coalition exercise that included involvement from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Key West Police Department.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948481
    VIRIN: 241122-F-BT552-4745
    Filename: DOD_110755092
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AW Airmen sharpen survival skills in Key West, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Key West # SERE #445AW #watersurvival

