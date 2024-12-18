445th AW Airmen sharpen survival skills in Key West

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 445th Airlift Wing participated in a mass water survival and rescue training exercise Nov. 21-22, 2024, in Key West, Florida. Sixty-five members with the 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in the coalition exercise that included involvement from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Key West Police Department.