445th AW Airmen sharpen survival skills in Key West

Members of the 445th Airlift Wing participated in a mass water survival and rescue training exercise Nov. 21-22, 2024, in Key West, Florida. Sixty-five members with the 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participated in the coalition exercise that included involvement from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Key West Police Department.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-BT552-4745
|Filename:
|DOD_110755092
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
