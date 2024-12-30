Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Honors the Life of President Jimmy Carter

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    On Sunday, December 29, 2024, former U.S. President James Earl "Jimmy" Carter Jr., the longest-living president, passed away at the age of 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum remember President Carter’s legacy of humanitarianism and service. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kade M. Bowers)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 11:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 948480
    VIRIN: 241230-A-UV937-5439
    Filename: DOD_110755089
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: PLAINS, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    Fort Drum
    Jimmy Carter
    US President

