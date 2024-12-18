The 445th Airlift Wing Inspector General team spearheaded a full-scale wing readiness exercise dubbed Vigilant Elk at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, 24 Oct. 4 to 10. The wing staff and members from each group and squadron participated. The Vigilant Elk participants included 184 active training participants, 45 Wing Inspection Team members and six IG inspectors.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|948473
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-BT552-9321
|Filename:
|DOD_110755047
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FAIRBORN, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 445th AW enhances readiness during wing-wide exercise, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.