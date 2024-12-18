Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AW enhances readiness during wing-wide exercise

    FAIRBORN, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th Airlift Wing Inspector General team spearheaded a full-scale wing readiness exercise dubbed Vigilant Elk at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, 24 Oct. 4 to 10. The wing staff and members from each group and squadron participated. The Vigilant Elk participants included 184 active training participants, 45 Wing Inspection Team members and six IG inspectors.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 948473
    VIRIN: 241010-F-BT552-9321
    Filename: DOD_110755047
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FAIRBORN, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th AW enhances readiness during wing-wide exercise, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

